SSC-R completes four-peat in NCAA beach volley

San Sebastian College-Recoletos’ Grethcel Soltones and Alyssa Eroa turned back San Beda College’s Ma. Nieza and Ma. Jeziela Viray, 16-21, 21-15, 15-11, on Sunday to complete a four-peat feat in the NCAA Season 92 beach volley tournament held in Subic.

It was an impressive championship run for the Soltones-Eroa pair as they won it this year via 10-game sweep to run away with their fourth straight crown and emerge as the most titled NCAA school in the sport with seven crowns.

The triumph was made more special after Soltones and Eroa came from a bitter loss in the NCAA indoor volleyball competition where the Lady Stags blew a thrice-to-beat edge to the Arellano U Lady Chiefs, the eventual champions.

“Goodbye and thank you coach for helping us get here,” Soltones, playing his last season, told San Sebastian coach Roger Gorayeb in Filipino.

San Sebastian was helped by San Beda’s Ma. Nieza, one of the Viray twins, tweaking a left ankle in the first set.

Despite the injury, Nieza plodded on and have the hurting foot heavily bandaged but to no avail as Soltones and Eroa took advantage of it at every point to snatch the win.

In juniors’ action earlier, Emilio Aguinaldo College turned back Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 24-22, 21-15, to reclaim the championship it last won two years back.

It was the Brigadiers’ fourth crown overall.

The men’s title is being contested by University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Lyceum of the Philippines University at press time.