SSI Group earnings rise by 19% in 2017

SPECIALTY store operator SSI Group Inc., the listed retail arm of the Tantoco-led Rustan’s Group, saw its 2017 net income increase 19 percent on the back of strong consumer demand.

In a disclosure, the company said earnings last year reached P275 million compared to the P232 million it booked in 2016.

Core recurring income climbed 12 percent to P652 million, while revenues stood at P18.5 billion, up from the P18.4 billion registered in 2016.

“We saw healthy demand from our customers during the 4th quarter of the year, a trend that continued into the 1st quarter of 2018,” said Anthony Huang, president of SSI Group, Inc.

“Resilient consumer demand combined with the Group’s strengthened store network and increased operating efficiencies were the drivers of the Group’s turnaround in 2017. We expect that these same factors will continue to drive our growth in 2018,” he added.

The group ended 2017 with 638 stores, covering more than 129, 000 square meters.

In terms of brand portfolio, SSI Group said it sustained a strong portfolio with 107 brands.

Its store network also includes e-commerce properties lacoste.com.ph, payless.ph, beautybar.com.ph, 158db.com.ph, superga.ph and ssilife.com.ph.

Established in 1987, SSI first operated the Rustan’s Group’s specialty retail brands. Its retail portfolio includes Lacoste, Salvatore Ferragamo and Marks and Spencer as well as Ralph Lauren, DKNY, Kenneth Cole, Burberry and Banana Republic, among others.

It later expanded into the convenience and department store landscape through joint ventures with Ayala Land Inc. and Japan’s FamilyMart Co. Ltd. and Itochu Corp. to bring in the FamilyMart and Wellworth chains into the country.