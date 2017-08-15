SSI profit grows 14% to P274M

SPECIALTY stores operator SSI Group, Inc. saw its net income rise 14 percent in the first half to P274 million. Core recurring income, excluding one-time write-offs, was at P327 million or 13 percent higher year-on-year while revenues for the first half were at P8.4 billion. “Our first half results reflect resilient consumer demand as well as the execution of strategies,” SSI President Anthony Huang told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday.