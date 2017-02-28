SSS 11-month net income down by 21%

State-run Social Security System (SSS) on Tuesday said its net income as of end-November 2016 eased by 21.74 percent as the growth in expenditures surpassed the rise in revenues during the period.

In a statement, the SSS said its net income for the 11-month period in 2016 dropped to P28.96 billion from the P37 billion recorded the year before.

Expenditures for January-November 2016 increased by 18.39 percent to P131.06 billion from the P110.7 billion recorded in 2015, amid the 25.46- percent increase in disbursements in retirement benefits.

Meanwhile, the agency’s revenues grew 8.34 percent to P160.02 billion from the P147.7 billion recorded in the same 11-month period in 2015.

NELSON S. BADILLA