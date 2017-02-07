SSS on columnist Perez’s January 20 piece

This is in response to the column of Mr. Emeterio Perez entitled, “How SSS fails its members” which was published in The Manila Times on January 20, 2017.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience experienced by Mr. Perez while transacting at [the]SSS Biñan branch. We appreciate that he reported to us the incident. We already coordinated the matter with the Biñan branch head and he has called the attention of the SSS counter personnel mentioned by Mr. Perez.

As part of our branch procedures, any person other than the employer who submits the Collection List and proof of payment of contributions will be required to present an authorization letter to ensure that the member’s registered employer is the one paying for the member’s contribution.

We recognize the concerns of employers on the number of documents required in filing the reports on the contributions of their employees. We are currently reviewing our policies and procedures to better serve our members.

Thank you for the opportunity to clarify this matter.

Marissu G. Bugante

Vice President, Public Affairs and Special Events Division

Social Security System