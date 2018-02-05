SSS considering foreign investments – Dooc

The Social Security System (SSS) is keen on investing abroad to diversify its portfolio and increase returns, the state-owned pension fund’s chief said.

“Based on the experience of GSIS (Government Service Insurance System) where they reported good returns we will also consider that (foreign investment),” SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dooc told reporters.

While the SSS is allowed to make foreign investments, Dooc said that the pension fund currently had no exposure overseas.

Investment advisers are being consulted for the diversification drive, he said.

The SSS reported last month that investment and other income as of November last year had increased to P30.58 billion year on year. This boosted total revenues to P174.94 billion for the 11-month period, up 9.3 percent.

In addition to the plan to diversify investments, the SSS also wants to increase required contributions from members to compensate for a pension hike implemented last year.