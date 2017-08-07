SSS to cover 1,600 movie, TV workers

The Social Security System (SSS) has signed a deal with the Katipunan ng mga Artistang Pilipino sa Pelikula at Telebisyon (KAPPT) or the Actors Guild of the Philippines that will include 1,600 television and movie industry workers as members of the pension fund for the private sector.

“ArtistaSSSya” will cover SSS remittances of self-employed KAPPT members including actors, actresses, singers, producers, stage personalities, commercial artists and stuntmen.

SSS Chairman Amado Valdez said, “Art is the highest form of expression, so we should take care of our people in the industry. We must ensure that they will have a secure future especially when they retire.”

The SSS will designate an Account Officer (AO) to conduct on-site registration of all qualified KAPPT members.

The AO will also facilitate processing of applications for a Unified Multi-Purpose Identification Card.

The SSS will also hold information seminars and provide SSS reference materials to the KAPPT to educate its members.

Orientations will be conducted to encourage the KAPPT members to use SSS online facilities, check their personal records or learn about payment options.