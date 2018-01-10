SSS denies increase in contribution rates

The Social Security System (SSS) on Wednesday denied that it already increased its member contribution rates effective January this year contrary to some reports.

The agency said its member contribution rates remain at 11 percent and no changes have been made.

According to Social Security Commission Chairman Amado Valdez, the SSS management makes the development of its optimal assets a priority to ensure recurring income for the state-run pension fund in the coming years.

“While there is a need for the increase in the rates of contribution, the necessity for such is geared toward meaningful benefits for SSS members and pensioners,” Valdez said in a statement.

Aside from the increase in contributions, part of the agency’s reform agenda is an adjustment in the maximum salary credit from P16,000 to P20,000.

“These reforms are responses to its members’ clamor for increased benefits and higher pension in the future,” Valdez said.

In October last year, he added, the agency was considering selling some pieces of property to help fund an increase in pension.

This was after the fund life of the SSS became shorter that resulted from a P1,000 pension hike early in 2017 and the additional P1,000-pension increase in 2022.