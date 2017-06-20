SSS offers loans to Marawi members

SOCIAL Security System Chairman Amado Valdez said SSS members affected by the armed conflict in Marawi City that they can avail of calamity or salary loans to help them rebuild their lives.

Valdez gave the assurance on Tuesday when asked if the SSS has come up with a program that will assist its members in Marawi City.

“We have. I think it would be better if we course it through an institution like the Red Cross because it has the capability to distribute (donations),” he said.

The ARMM is composed of the provinces of Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-tawi.

“The availment of calamity loan is part of the benefits of SSS members. We will help in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Marawi. We love our Muslim brothers,” Valdez added.

Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd also on Tuesday urged the private sector to support the government’s rehabilitation plan for Marawi City.

“With government forces getting close to resolving the conflict in Marawi City, we must now start planning for the rehabilitation of the city,” Pimentel said.

The Senate chief said the government is prepared to invest as much as P20 billion to rebuild Marawi, but he added that the private sector’s assistance would be needed to provide livelihood and economic opportunities for city residents.

“The financial resources the government is committing for Marawi City will help repair the infrastructure damage and aid residents to get back on their feet,” Pimentel said. Bernadette E. Tamayo