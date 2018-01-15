SSS official, 20 others face complaint before Ombudsman over media contracts

AN official of the Social Security System (SSS) and 20 other individuals are facing a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with media contracts, which allegedly “did not go through the process.”

Named respondents in the complaint were Executive Vice President Rizaldy Capulong, May Catherine Ciriaco, Ma. Luisa Sebastian, Sonia Guinto, Josefina Fornilos, Antonette Fernandez, Eleonor Cinco, Jean Lagrada, Geronimo Valeza, Helen Abolencia, Johnsy Mangundayao, Guillermo Urbano Jr., Belinda Ella, Boobie Angela Ocay, Normita Doctor, Jocelyn Evangelista, Renato Jacinto Cuisia, Joselito Vivit, Froilan Misa, Hydee Raquid, and Nancy Santos.

SSS Commissioner Jose Gabriel La Viña filed the complaint on Monday (January 15), accusing the respondents of violating the procurement law, serious dishonesty, grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The complaint “basically involves 253 contracts and these contracts are media contracts that” allegedly “did not follow the procurement law, they did not go through the process,” La Viña told reporters in an interview.

He alleged that these were “media contracts that should have gone through a certain process and did not.”

La Viña said in part in the same interview that “I’m asking and calling on…si Ciriaco, si Sebastian, si Guinto, and sinasali ko na rin si Capulong…please, if you care about SSS, please resign immediately and irrevocably so we can move on.” REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO