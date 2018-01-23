SSS to open 12 more mall branches

STATE-RUN Social Security System (SSS) will open 12 more satellite offices in Robinsons Malls nationwide as part of a cooperation deal to provide the public with a hassle-free way of processing government-related transactions.

“Right now we have 31 offices located in various Robinsons malls across the country and we hope to add about 12 more,” SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dooc told reporters on the sidelines of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing on Monday.

SSS and Gokongwei-led property developer Robinsons Land Corp. inked a new MOA for the renewal of SSS’ free use of commercial space in all Robinsons Malls.

“This renewal will be up until 2020. We had a previous renewal in 2015. You know, Robinsons had pioneered this set-up with SSS. It’s the first mall, the first established commercial mall operator to provide us with free use of office space,” Dooc said.

Not all of the 12 additional satellite offices will be opened this year as it would depend on where Robinsons Land Corp. puts up new developments.

“But more or less it is gratifying to know that we are in the radar screen that whenever they put up a new commercial building, SSS is considered. So I’m very grateful to Mr. Frederick Go for providing us this valuable opportunity to be present in their malls across the country,” Dooc said.

The expansion of SSS offices forms part of Robinsons Malls’ Lingkod Pinoy Center program, which brings together under one facility various government offices such as the Bureau of Immigration, Commission on Elections, Department of Foreign Affairs, National Bureau of Investigation, and Philippine Health Insurance, among others.