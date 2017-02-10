SSS, PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG compliance drops – DOLE

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has urged employers to grant their employees full benefits.

It made the call over decreasing rates of compliance on remittances among employers despite an increasing number of establishments covered.

Remittances to the Social Security System (SSS), PhilHealth and Pag-IBIG have decreased by more than three percent from 2015 to 2016.

A report from Bureau of Working Conditions (BWC) showed compliance rates for Pag-IBIG also declined from 84.20 percent in 2015 to 83.14 in 2016.

From 44,524 establishments monitored in 2015, 86.24 percent complied with provision of the SSS on remittances and 85.94 percent with that of PhilHealth.

In 2016, covered establishments increased to 60,376 but compliance rates decreased to 84.69 percent for the SSS and to 83.14 percent for PhilHealth.

The number of complaints about non-compliance has increased.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, however, assured that companies and employers are strictly providing workers with social benefits mandated by labor laws.

“This is one way of safeguarding and protecting the rights of our workers. It is also the employers’ legal and moral responsibility to their employees,” Bello said.

The Labor department is coordinating with the SSS, PhilHealth and Pag-IBIG in monitoring various companies and establishments’ compliance with general labor standards. MICAH VARDELEON