SSS serves order against negligent Batangas employers

The Social Security System (SSS) on Friday served a show cause order against more than 50 stores inside a shopping mall in Lipa City, Batangas for various violations including nonpayment or non-remittance of employees’ contribution.

Emmanuel Dooc, SSS president and chief executive officer, said more than 60 percent of the 54 stores mapped by their officer were non-compliant with Republic Act 8282 or the Social Security Act of 1997.

“The Race ‘[Run After Contribution Evaders] Campaign in Batangas is just the first of the many regional campaigns that we will be doing the whole year. We want to track down delinquent employers not only in Metro Manila but also in the provinces,” said Dooc.

He added that out of 36 non-compliant establishments, 11 were intermittently paying, six were non-paying and 19 were non-registrant. He said the employers will be given letters of notice to register their employees as SSS members and pay their monthly premiums.

“We want to send a strong message that this commission is decided to ensure compliance with the SS law particularly contributions of payments and remittance. The practice of this blatant violation of the SS Law has to stop now,” said Dooc who led the SSS Race Campaign Team.

The Race Team issued show cause orders to Four Collits Enterprises, Elisse Fashion Corp., Chriki Colleczione Corp., Charles and Patty Food Products and Maritonee’s Snack House for non-registration of employees.

Meanwhile, Johan Marlo Food Enterprise, TV Llanes Lotto Outlet, Redberry Trading, and Diandra Denise Boutique were reminded to settle their unpaid contributions including penalties amounting to P309,515.

Delinquent employers were ordered to reply to the order within a non-extendible period of 15 days from posting of the notice to be submitted to the nearest SSS branch. Their failure to respond within the given period, will allow SSS take legal action against them.

“Employers who violated the SS Law could be sentenced to a maximum of 12 years imprisonment. The Court will also require them to settle the total amount of delinquencies and pay [the]penalties,” said Dooc.

He said that last year, their collections registered a significant increase of 11.7 percent amounting to P162 Billion compared to the previous year’s contributions of P144 billion. The increase can be attributed not only to the increasing number of members but also because of better efficiency and more aggressive and intensified collection efforts undertaken by the current management and commission. A total of P16.83 billion was also collected from delinquent accounts.

For the first two months of 2018, the commission collected over P16 billion every month, a big jump from the P14 billion monthly collection in 2017.

Dooc calls on all employees to be vigilant and regularly check their SSS accounts to ensure that their employers remit their contributions and report immediately any irregularity.

The SSS also set up an information booth in Robinson’s Mall–Lipa to provide members with the latest updates on their membership status, contribution details, benefit and salary loan application status, and with other basic services such as issuance of social security number, online verification, and distribution of information, education and communication materials.