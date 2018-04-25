SSS to take legal action vs erring Batangas employers

\LIPA CITY, BATANGAS: The Social Security System (SSS) will take legal action against five employers ​here who​ failed to pay their obligations despite the issuance of show cause orders last month​.

During the Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) campaign, the SSS served show cause orders to TV Llanes Lotto Outlet, Buenviaje Ana Virginia Marie Rodriguez, Four Coolitz Enterprises, Chriki Colleczione Corp. and Elisse Fashion Corp.​, all located inside a shopping mall here. ​

“Formal demand letters were already delivered to the employers that ignored the show cause order. However, our members need not worry because SSS will constantly monitor these employers until they comply with their obligations,” said Emmanuel Dooc, SSS president and chief executive officer.

Under the Social Security Act of 1997, employers proven guilty of violating the law will be penalized to a maximum jail term of 12 years and will be required by the court to settle their total delinquencies and accumulated penalties.

​A month after the ​campaign, the SSS collected more than P200,000 from six delinquent employers that have been issued a show cause orders.

Dooc said the SSS is happy with the results of the RACE campaign in Lipa and hopes that employer compliance will be better in the coming months.

Meanwhile, six out of 11 employers have already responded to the show cause orders the RACE Team posted on their premises during a mapping operation last March 9.

Johan Marlo Food Enterprise and Redberry Trading have settled their total delinquency of over P158,000 while

Diandra Denise Boutique opted for installment scheme and made a partial payment of P19,707.

Charles and Patty Food Products, Maritonee’s Snack House, and Swiss Sushi Food Corner have registered with the SSS and settled their principal delinquency and accumulated penalty amounting to almost P26,500.

“We encourage our employers to continue their good practices by faithfully complying with their statutory obligations in order for us to provide the social security benefits that our workers deserve,” said Dooc.