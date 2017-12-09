St. Benilde junior wins Shell National Students Art Competition

Joanaly Anunciacion’s “Reminiscence” was hailed with the Grand Prize winner of The 50th Shell National Students Art Competition (NSAC), which aims to showcase the artistic prowess of students nationwide. Anunciacion’s work bested 120 entries in the Watercolor Category to take home the title.

Currently a Multimedia Arts junior of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), Anunciacion did not consider herself to be a visual artist. Instead, her college major focuses on graphic design, programming and communications to address the needs of digital media and the Internet.

Though she dabbled in painting during high school, she only joined after the prodding of her friends, and the guidance and mentorship of Vincent Padilla, her Design Foundation course professor and a 2003 Philippine Art Awards winner.

Padilla likewise led other students from his Color Rendering class, namely, Mary Rose Lim, Charl Leo Canatoy and Andrea Amor Cuña from the Fashion Design and Merchandising program, and Patricia Angelica Campeciño from Digital Filmmaking, to become finalists in the tournament.

The judges for this year’s Shell National Students Art Competition, themed Golden Voyage, was composed of contemporary painter Elmer Borlongan, Green Papaya Art Projects Artistic Director Peewee Roldan and world-renowned brass sculptor Michael Cacnio, who deliberated on the 800 oil, acrylic, watercolor, sculpture, and digital arts submissions.

An admirer of past Shell Art winner and National Artist Benedicto “Bencab” Cabrera, the college’s scholar shared that the cash prize will help her with her expenses and materials. “I can also help out my mom with the bills.”