St. Benilde, SBC earn share of top spot

College of Saint Benilde and San Beda College (SBC) posted contrasting victories to share the top spot with two other teams in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament on Friday at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Blazers blasted Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 25-22, 25-11, 25-20, behind the prowess of team captain Ranya Musa and Rachele Ann Austero, who combined for 28 points.

Musa posted 10 attacks, three blocks and an ace while Austero had nine kills, four aces and a block to lead the Lady Blazers to their first win.

Benilde had 30 errors but was able to connect 36 hits compared to Letran’s 15.

The Lady Blazers also dominated the service area (12-4) and recorded more blocks (9-3).

Playmaker Pauline Cardiente had 20 excellent sets for Benilde against Letran setter Entezar Bangcola’s three.

“We had a lot of errors in the first set. Hopefully, we could minimize it in our next games,” said Lady Blazers head coach Arnold Laniog.

On the other hand, San Beda pulled off a nerve-wracking 23-25, 25-19, 13-25, 25-19, 15-9 win over Jose Rizal University with Marie Nieza Viray leading the charge with 19 markers.

Premier Volleyball League veteran Cesca Racraquin chipped in 13 points while Satrianni Espiritu added 11.

Benilde and San Beda joined defending champion Arellano University and San Sebastian College-Recoletos in the early lead with 1-0 each.

Letran and Jose Rizal’s records dropped to 0-1.

In the men’s division, reigning champion St. Benilde started its bid with a 25-12, 25-21, 25-18 easy win over Letran.

Isaah Oneal Arda finished with 17 points on 14 attacks, two aces and a block along with nine digs and six receptions.

St. Benilde completed its domination against Letran as its juniors team Greenies scored a 25-15, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20 win over the Squires.