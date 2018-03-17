Sta. Ana rules KTM Dukehana Luzon leg

Luisito Sta. Ana navigated his Duke 200 through a challenging street course to emerge as the Luzon leg champion in the first KTM Dukehana Philippines held at the Circuit Makati Parking Grounds recently.

Finishing second and third, respectively, were Van Ruedas and Iraq Bauzon.

Dukehana is a motorcycle time trial sport where riders compete to maneuver through a paved course restricted by traffic cones and other skill-testing obstacles in the shortest time. Competitors were faced with challenges like reversals, 180 degree spins, 360 degree spins, parking boxes and figure 8s.

The fastest rider with the least or zero number of penalties will be the winner.

Two more legs of the competition will be held in Davao on April 28 and Cebu on June 2. The overall country winner will represent the Philippines against other champions from Thailand, China and Taiwan in the Dukehana Asia Finals before the year ends.

For details, visit the KTM PHILIPPINES official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KTMPHILIPPINES.