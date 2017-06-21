Sta. Elena, Villamor share WGAP E Ridge honors

Sta. Elena bounced back from two mediocre stints with a victory and a runner-up finish while Villamor pressed its bid for the overall lead in the third leg of the WGAP Circuit at the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Cavite last Monday.

Former WGAP president Rio Co fired 39 Stableford points while Marit Yuchengco added 37 and Therese Dabao and Carina Ricamonte each shot 35 points for Sta. Elena, which assembled a 146 and nipped Tagaytay Highlands in the countback for the Class A crown.

The Highlanders drew 40 points from Grace Jung, a 39 from Rebecca Albert and 35 and 32 from Sofia Kim and Bernadette Wong, respectively, while Villamor, with Kristine Torralba carding 37 points, wound up third with a 143.

Meanwhile, Cangolf Class B player Evelyn Villar, using a 7-iron, stole the spotlight when she scored a hole-in-one at the 110-yard No. 14 of Norman course in the company of Tess Yap of Alabang, Sta. Elena’s Mary Jane Ishihara and Nitz Salivio of Aguinaldo.

Also sharing top honors were Eden Hernandez of Eagle Ridge, Forest Hills’ Ma. Consuelo Conti and Evelyn Alcantara, also of Forest Hills, who all scored 40 points to claim the individual titles in Classes A, B and C, respectively.

The win and its second place finish in Class C netted Sta. Elena five points in a big rebound from its two-point production on a couple of third place efforts in Class A after the first two legs at Wack Wack and Valley Golf.

Tagaytay and Forest Hills kept the 1-2 spots in the overall race with 14 and 12 points, respectively, while Valley remained at third with 10 and Sta. Elena moved up to fourth with seven points heading to the fourth leg of the eight-stage circuit at the Orchard’s Palmer course in Cavite on July 10.

Villamor, which posted a win and a runner-up finish in the first two legs of the annual circuit organized and conducted by the Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines, topped Class B with a 150 as Bea Tronco sizzled with 43 points, Marie Guerrero shot a 39 and Mary Ann Reyes and Marthy Fernando backed them up with 35 and 33 points, respectively.

Forest Hills totaled a 147 and nipped Tagaytay in the countback for second while Eagle Ridge placed fourth with a 141 followed by Alabang (140), Canlubang (138), Sta. Elena (134), Camp Aguinaldo (128), Orchard (119) and Wack Wack (100), respectively.

Canlubang also got 43 points from Lea Suarez while Therese Enriquez, Mercediline Magno and Detsy Laurel added 39, 37 and 36 points, respectively, as it romped off with the Class C title with a 155, 14 points ahead of Sta. Elena, which scored a 141. Forest Hills came in third with a 136 followed by Villamor (130), Tagaytay (128), Alabang (122), Camp Aguinaldo (121) and Eagle Ridge (120).