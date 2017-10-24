Sta. Lucia bags 3 nominations in Asia CEO Awards

Sta. Lucia Land Inc. (SLI) was recently chosen as a finalist in the Asia CEO Awards—the country’s largest business awards event and one of the biggest of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region.

SLI has been selected by a panel in three categories, namely, Heart for OFWs Company of the Year 2017; Executive Leadership Team of the Year 2017; and the Global Filipino Executive of the Year 2017.

The Heart for OFWs Company of the Year is presented to private and public corporations that implement specific programs which produce a positive and significant effect to Filipino overseas workers and their families. For two consecutive years, SLI has been nominated for the category.

On the other hand, the Executive Leadership Team of the Year 2017is given to any profit-making organization’s executive management team that achieved important success while overseeing a business enterprise either within the Philippines or outside of it. The team should have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills resulting in the maximization of stakeholders’ values.

Finally, Global Filipino Executive of the Year 2017award is given to a Filipino citizen or person of Filipino descent who achieved recognizable success in the Philippines or outside of it. Award candidates can be in any discipline but more attention is given to fields such as business, government and academics.

SLI is the only property development company competing as a finalist in these categories this year and one of the few organizations nominated as a finalist in three or more categories this year. These awards have been added to the seals of excellence of SLI, which validates its commitment to the development of quality in its people and the country.

The Asia CEO Awards recognize extraordinary leaders who have demonstrated outstanding achievement for their organizations and contributions to others.