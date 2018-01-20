Sta. Lucia Global Invitational opens Jan 26

The 1st Sta. Lucia Global Invitational Golf tournament will tee off on January 26 at Splendido Taal Golf Club in Talisay, Batangas.

List up is ongoing with a tournament fee of P3,500, inclusive of breakfast, lunch, golf cart use, green fee, raffle entry, and giveaways.

On-course registration starts at 5 a.m. followed by shotgun tee off at 7 a.m.

The format of the competition is a System 36 mode of play.

The tournament for a cause is presented by Sta. Lucia Land Incorporated and Sta. Lucia Global Marketing Inc. in cooperation with JAKA Investments Corporation.

Meanwhile, players and guests who wish to stay overnight at the Splendido Hotel are entitled to 50 percent discount on the prevailing room rates subject to availability.

For details, contact (02) 6508674, (02) 9979965, 09567988895 or 09423735594.

For online registration, visit thru https://form.jotform.me/72532052646453.