Sta. Lucia Realty scores slim win vs Cocolife

Sta. Lucia Realty stormed back with a strong kick after a sluggish start to escape with a thrilling 23-25, 22-25, 25-12, 25-23, 15-7 victory over Cocolife in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Tuesday night at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

With imports Bohdana Anisova and Marisa Field re-finding their rhythm, the Lady Realtors were unstoppable in the crucial stretch to capture the win in this prestigious club league bankrolled by Mikasa, Grand Sport, Senoh, Mueller, Island Rose, Cloudfone and UCPB Gen.

The Lady Realtors snapped their two-game losing streak with a 2-5 win-loss card, putting them in a perfect position to avoid the top seed in the sudden-death quarterfinal showdown.

Sta. Lucia coach Jerry Yee said while their goal is to win as many games as possible, it would be great if they would avoid the top seed, which could be F2 Logistics, Petron or reigning champion Foton.

“We want to fight until the end,” said Yee, whose wards will be facing Generika-Ayala to cap their campaign in the eliminations. “As much as possible, we want to avoid the top seed in the quarterfinals.”

Anisova erupted for 29 kills, four aces and two blocks to finish with game-high 35 points while Field chipped in 20 markers for the Lady Realtors, who fought back from two sets down to capture the victory.

A prized recruit from Ukraine, Anisova was impressive in the crucial stretch of the deciding set where the Lady Realtors turned a 7-5 lead into a 13-6 advantage.

Tai Manu-Olevao tried to pump life into the Asset Managers with a powerful kill from the back row, but Anisova connected on a beautifully placed shot before Field and Pam Lastimosa thwarted the attack of Nene Bautista to seal the victory.

Manu-Olevao had 30 kills while fellow import Taylor Milton and Nene Bautista delivered 13 and 11 markers, respectively, for the Asset Managers, who joined Cignal and Generika-Ayala at the fourth spot with a 3-4 card.

Games Tomorrow

(Filoil Flying V Centre)

4:15 pm – Petron vs Cocolife

7:00 pm – Generika-Ayala vs Sta. Lucia

