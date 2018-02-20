Sta. Lucia slips past over Generika-Ayala

Sta. Lucia Realty overcame a slow start and sluggish reception to escape with a nail-biting 21-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 15-7 victory over Generika-Ayala in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Tuesday at the Bacoor Sports Complex in Bacoor City.

Bohdana Anisova and MJ Philips carried the fight, towing the Lady Realtors to their first victory in this prestigious women’s club tourney bankrolled by Isuzu, UCPB Gen and Rebisco with ESPN5 as official broadcast partner.

A former member of the Ukrainian national team, Anisova erupted for 22 attacks and four aces to finish with 28 points while Philips chipped in 22 markers for the Lady Realtors, who bounced back from a sorry setback to powerhouse Petron in the opening day.

Head coach George Pascua lauded his wards, saying that despite a rusty start, they still managed to pull off the win in a marathon match that lasted for more than two hours.

“I’m satisfied, but there were still some lapses in the first and third sets,” said Pascua, who guided Petron to the 2014 Grand Prix and 2015 All-Filipino Conference title before leading Cignal to the 2016 Invitational Conference crown.

“Although we struggled in our reception, I’m glad that our key players are slowly adjusting. We have a veteran setter in Rubie (de Leon) so she already knew how to make the players work as one solid unit.”

Pascua noted that despite their lapses at the receiving end, the Lady Realtors still ruled the blocking department, 16-4, with Marisa Field of Canada registering five swats.

“I’m satisfied with how we played defense at the net,” he said shortly after their match in this battle that also has Mikasa, Mueller, Senoh, LGR, Gold’s Gym and Grand Sport as technical sponsors.

“Hopefully this would be the start of something good for us.”

High-flying American Symone Hayden had 27 points while Angeli Araneta contributed 20 markers for the Lifesavers, who struggled anew after losing to Foton in the opener.