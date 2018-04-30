Sta Lucia to spend over P5B for 2018 expansion

PROPERTY developer Sta. Lucia Land, Inc. (SLI) is looking to spend over P5 billion this year for land acquisition and property development across the country.

In a news conference on Friday, SLI President Exequiel Robles said the company had so far purchased over 1,000 hectares (ha) of land ready for development, which are mostly located in areas outside of Metro Manila such as Davao, Iloilo, Bacolod, Laguna, Cavite, Baguio, and Pangasinan.

In Metro Manila, the company has acquired properties in Quezon City, Marikina, and Pasig City. Altogether, the 1,000 hectares of land can be developed into 25 projects, SLI said.

For 2018, SLI is targeting to commence at least 10 new developments that are projected to generate around P15 billion in sales.

These future projects include Green Peak Heights in Palawan; Nasacosta in Batangas; La Alegria in Silay City, Negros; Sotogrande in Davao; Santorini in Cainta; and the Sta Lucia Business Center in Pasig City. All the projects will be built through joint venture agreements.

To date, construction of 40 projects nationwide is under way.

“The properties are more residential—subdivision and housing–but we are more involved in land development or lot only. We also have houses and lots but we’re more focused on land development,” Robles said in Filipino.

David dela Cruz, executive vice president and chief finance officer of SLI, said the company continues to be a subdivision developer “as this segment, comprising over 70 percent of our development assets, has always been our expertise.”

“Offices and malls are assets that we shall invest in also but only to the extent that they complement the residential components,” he added.

The company is optimistic about its prospects in the provinces where property prices are not likely to be as volatile as in Metro Manila. It is also banking on the government’s Build, Build, Build program to further unlock the potential of provincial areas.

For its mall component, SLI is set to develop two new commercial spaces in Davao and Iloilo.

Earlier this year, SLI raised P5 billion from a corporate notes facility with several banks. Proceeds will help fund its P15 billion three-year capital expenditure program, finance expansion plans, and repay existing debt.

The company is targeting 10-15 percent growth in net sales for full-year 2018 on the back of its new residential offerings.