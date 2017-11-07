Stafford leads Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

LOS ANGELES: Matthew Stafford threw for two touchdowns as the Detroit Lions sent the Green Bay Packers sliding to a third straight defeat with a 30-17 win in their NFC North divisional match-up on Monday (Tuesday in Manila).

Stafford connected with wide receiver Marvin Jones in the first and fourth quarters as Detroit improved to 4-4, pulling level with Green Bay (4-4).

The Packers have been winless ever since quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending broken collarbone against Minnesota last month.

Rodgers’ understudy Brett Hundley threw for 245 yards and ran for one touchdown but the Packers’ offense was never able to get on top of the Detroit defense.

Stafford, who made 26 of 33 attempts for 361 yards, hit Jones with a 25-yard pass to put Detroit ahead in the first quarter before running back Ameer Abdullah went over from four yards out to give the Lions a 14-0 lead.

Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby reduced the arrears with a 35-yard field goal to make it 14-3 at half-time.

But two Matt Prater field goals put Detroit 20-3 ahead early in the fourth quarter to subdue the home fans at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field.

Hundley briefly raised hopes of a recovery when he crossed with a one-yard touchdown run to cut Detroit’s lead to 20-10.

Stafford, however, had other ideas, picking out Jones for his second touchdown of the night, to make it 27-10 and put Detroit out of sight with just over eight minutes remaining.

A futher Prater field goal improved Detroit’s cushion to 20 points at 30-10 before Green Bay grabbed a consolation score through a Jamaal Williams touchdown.

