‘Staggered’ impact seen for new coal tax

Power consumers can expect a “staggered” impact of the new coal excise tax on their electricity rates in February, the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said on Tuesday.

“We expect the coal tax’s implementation to be staggered,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Utility Economics Lawrence Fernandez told reporters.

He admitted, however, that he’s unsure on how long consumers would feel the impact of the higher excise taxes under Republic Act 10963, or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Act, which was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on December 19, 2017 and took effect New Year’s Day.

Under this law, the coal tax is raised from P10 per metric ton (MT) to P50 this year, P100 in 2019 and P150 in 2020.

Meralco is still coordinating with power-generation companies to check their coal stock and is awaiting their reports on their inventory levels.

Although the Department of Energy (DoE) had coordinated with these firms, Fernandez said Meralco is also coordinating with suppliers.

He explained that, aside from including electricity transmission in the value-added tax (VAT) under Section 8 of the National Internal Revenue Code of the Philippines, power rates could surge further if the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) integrates the removal of their VAT exemption in their January bill to Meralco.

“We are expecting the NGCP to apply the VAT in the transmission wheeling charges,” Fernandez said, adding that the projected total increase in electricity rates could be 8 centavos per kilowatt hour (kWh).

The VAT on the transmission charge is estimated at 7 centavos per kWh, which the Meralco official said can be expected in the February bill.

Section 86 of Train repealed the NGCP’s exemption on VAT.

Referring to the November 2017 dispatch level, Fernandez said Meralco is expecting a one-third dispatch from coal and a smaller dispatch from Therma Mobile (TMo), while at P50 per MT, the effect of the excise tax on coal and oil is about one centavo.

Meralco holds the largest market capitalization among listed utility and power companies in the country. Its units are engaged in engineering and consulting, construction, bills payments and other electricity-related services.