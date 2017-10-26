Stags, Bombers in another KO match in NCAA

San Sebastián College and Jose Rizal University (JRU) face off in a knockout encounter to start the stepladder Final Four of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 seniors basketball tournament today at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Advertisements

The winner in the 3:30 p.m. game between the Stags and the Heavy Bombers will face defending champion and No.2 San Beda College on Tuesday in another winner-take-all showdown with the survivor facing the undefeated Lyceum of the Philippines University in the best-of-three finals.

The Pirates went straight ahead in the championship series after sweeping the 18-game double-round elimination phase.

Although the Golden Stags lost twice to the Heavy Bombers in the elimination round, San Sebastian coach Egay Macaraya stays optimistic that they can beat JRU in their rubbermatch.

“We lost twice against JRU in the elimination round twice. In the first game, Michael (Calisaan) didn’t play. In our second game, we have a chance to win,” said Macaraya referring to their 62-73 defeat in the first round and a 58-60 loss in the second meeting.

“But this is different now. This is the Final Four and the boys want to be there. They want to go all the way to the championship. So, hopefully it will be a different ball game,” he added.

Calisaan exploded for a career-high 36 points in their 74-69 victory over Letran in their playoff match for the No. 4 spot and got the right to face the third seed Heavy Bombers.

JRU ended the elimination phase with an 11-7 mark and will enter the match fresher compared to San Sebastian.

But Heavy Bombers head coach Vergel Meneses said they couldn’t take the Stags lightly.

“I’ve been in basketball for so long that anything can happen in a playoff game. For us, we just have to be focused and ready for anything,” said Meneses.

Meanwhile, San Beda High School meets Saint Benilde-La Salle Greenhills at 11 a.m. while defending champion Mapua battles Letran at 1 p.m. at the start of the Final Four round of the juniors division.

The Red Cubs and the Red Robins are armed with a twice-to-beat advantage for finishing in the top two after the elimination phase.