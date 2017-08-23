Stags, Heavy Bombers clash in NCAA on Tour

Barring any cause of postponement, San Sebastian College-Recoletos hosts Jose Rizal University (JRU) in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) On Tour today at the San Sebastian Gym in Manila.

The Golden Stags take on the surging Heavy Bombers at 4 p.m. while their junior counterparts open the hostilities at 2 p.m.

San Sebastian’s hosting of the NCAA On Tour was originally slated last July 27 but was suspended due to rough weather.

Now, the Stags look to score back-to-back victories following their slim 75-73 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College on Friday, which lifted them to solo fifth with a 4-4 win-loss record.

The Recto-based squad, however, enters the match without its main man Michael Calisaan, who received an automatic one-game suspension after getting ejected due to unsportsmanlike fouls in their previous outing.

San Sebastian head coach Egay Macaraya wants his players to step up in the absence of their star forward Calisaan, who is averaging 16.5 points and nine rebounds.

“The only way we can win without Michael (Calisaan) is if we step up as a team,” said Macaraya.

Making it harder for the host school to win is Jose Rizal U’s smothering defense.

The Bombers lead the league in limiting their opponent’s scoring with 62.9 points, which carried them to a two-game winning streak and into the fourth spot with a 4-3 card.

“Our defense is our offense,” said JRU mentor Vergel Meneses, whose wards thrashed a hapless College of St. Benilde, 81-53, in their previous game.

Meneses looks to bank on his top gunner Teytey Teodoro and Jed Mendoza, who are averaging 13.1 and 12.4 points, respectively.