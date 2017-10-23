Stags, Knights in KO match TODAY

San Sebastian College-Recoletos and Colegio de San Juan de Letran battle it out for the last slot of the stepladder semifinals in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament today at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Golden Stags and the Knights lock horns in a knockout game at 3:30 p.m., with the winner getting the right to face third seed Jose Rizal University.

Fueled by RK Ilagan and Michael Calisaan, San Sebastian torched University of Perpetual Help System DALTA in a lopsided 80-60 victory to forge a three-way tie with Letran and Arellano University for the last semifinals spot.

With a superior quotient, the Stags had to wait for the winner of the match pitting the Knights against the Chiefs.

On Friday, Letran escaped with a 70-68 win over the gutsy Arellano side behind Jeo Ambohot’s go-ahead putback in the dying seconds.

Main man Rey Nambatac carried the scoring cudgels for the Knights in that crucial win as the graduating guard drilled in a game-high 25 points to go with nine rebounds and three assists.

San Sebastian coach Egay Macaraya believes that defense will be the key to their survival.

“If we can show the same defensive intensity that we had in our last meeting, we have a chance,” said Macaraya, whose defensive scheme pushed the Stags to the latter part of the tournament.

San Sebastian limited its opponents to 70.2 points a game, next only to second seed San Beda’s 65.2 and Jose Rizal U’s 69 markers.

Letran tactician Jeff Napa, on the other hand, said that they would return to the drawing board in preparation for the crucial tiff.

“We’ll study them (San Sebastian) closely so that we can get a favorable result and move on to the next phase of the tournament. We don’t want to go on a vacation yet,” shared Napa.

The two squads split their elimination round matches this season.

Letran drew first blood with a 79-75 overtime win in the first round while San Sebastian notched a blowout 95-64 victory in the second round.