Stags oust Chiefs in Premier Cup

Regille Ilagan fired back-to-back triples with under a minute left as San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) fended off a late scare from Arellano University, 71-63, in the 11th FilOil Flying V Preseason Premier Cup on Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Ilagan notched the dagger treys with 53 seconds left in the game as the Golden Stags sealed their quarterfinals berth on a 5-1 record and sent the last year’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) finalist packing.

“We really want to get back on Arellano. We want to avenge our loss in the NCAA last season,” said Ilagan, who paced the Stags with 14 points built on 4-of-9 shooting clip from beyond the arc.

San Sebastian sustained their lead in the 40-minute contest as it stretched its winning streak to five.

Allen Enriquez scored 15 markers for the Chiefs (1-4), who fought back from 19 points down and managed to tie it up at 63-all in the payoff period only to be ousted for the playoff contention with still three games to play.

SSC-R built a comfortable 22-8 lead in the opening quarter en route to a 17-point cushion entering the halftime.

Enriquez, Lervin Flores and Mike Cañete powered AU’s surge in the final two quarters as the Chiefs moved within striking distance to the Stags, 63-65, at the 4:47 mark of the fourth period.

But that proved to be the last kick from the Chiefs as Ilagan drained two clutch three-pointers.

In the duel of Group A bottom-dwellers in the seniors division, a Rey Nambatac-less Colegio de San Juan de Letran bagged its maiden win as it outlasted University of Santo Tomas in overtime, 89-81.

Jerrick Balanza ably filled the void left by Nambatac, scoring 24 points for the Knights who finally nailed one win in five outings while the Growling Tigers sank to 1-5.

Jose Rizal University (2-3) subdued a hard-fighting University of the East (0-4), 78-73, in the juniors division.