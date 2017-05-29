Stags stretch winning streak to four games

San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) survived a determined National University (NU)

side, 86-82, to stretch its winning streak to four in the 11th FilOil Flying V Preseason Premier Cup on Monday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Stags kept the Bulldogs at bay in the endgame with Jason David’s triple at the 1:10 mark giving them a commanding 86-76 lead as they notched their fourth win in as many games following a debut loss to Adamson University.

“Hopefully, we can sustain (the streak). The players are getting exhausted and it was evident in the fourth quarter. But a win is a win,” said SSC-R coach Egay Macaraya.

Michael Calisaan was a rebound-shy of a double-double after pumping in 22 points and nine rebounds. Ryan Costelo chipped in 16 markers and David added 14.

Jayjay Alejandro notched 20 points highlighted by five three-pointers while Issa Gaye contributed 14 as the Bulldogs’ record fell to 3-3.

NU fired three triples and Jonas Tibayan scored a putback before settling for a 61-60 lead at the end of the third frame.

Alvin Capobres’ breakaway layup capped a 17-4 run bridging the third and payoff period to give the Stags a three-point advantage, 64-61.

The Golden Stags doused the fire of a possible comeback by the Bulldogs with the dagger trey from David as SSC escaped with a win.

Meanwhile, Arellano University kept its playoff hopes alive with a slim 95-92 victory against Emilio Aguinaldo College while Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) dismantled University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD), 89-73.

Kent Salado finished with 30 points, nine boards and eight assists as the Chiefs posted their first win against three losses. The Generals dropped to 2-4.

LPU upped its card to 5-2, inching closer to grabbing a playoff spot, while UPHSD suffered its fourth defeat in six games.

In the juniors division, John Gregorio poured 21 points to power University of the Philippines Integrated School to a 69-63 win over University of the East, even as Far Eastern University beat Jose Rizal University, 79-75.

The Junior Fighting Maroons got their first win in four games while the Junior Warriors remained winless in three games despite Agem Miranda’s 11-point, 10-board performance.

LJ Gonzales and Daniel Celzo pumped in 22 and 14 markers respectively to lead the Baby Tamaraws to their third win while the Light Bombers slid to 1-3.