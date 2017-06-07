Stags target playoff spot vs Maroons

Seeking to secure a seat in the playoffs, San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) challenges University of the Philippines (UP) while Far Eastern University (FEU) locks horns with Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) in the 11th FilOil Flying V Preseason Premier Cup today at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The streaking Golden Stags (5-1) take on the dangerous Fighting Maroons (4-1) at 1:30 p.m. while the Tamaraws (5-1) meet the struggling Generals (2-3) at 3:15 p.m.

SSC-R goes into the match from its 71-63 victory over Arellano University to stretch its winning streak to five last Wednesday.

UP is upbeat in its quarterfinals hunt after pulling off a 71-68 stunner over erstwhile-undefeated FEU on Paul Desiderio’s game-winning triple.

FEU, on the other hand, attempts anew to accumulate a string of wins following its 72-53 waylaying of playoff-bound Adamson University in its last-outing.

Coming off a slim 92-95 loss to Arellano last May 29, EAC leans on the stellar showing of Sydney Onwubere as it strives to keep its flickering playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, in the seniors matches of also-ran teams, Arellano (2-4) goes up against hard-luck Mapua University (0-6) at 11:15 a.m. while University of the East (2-5) tries to close its elimination round campaign with a win when it meets Colegio de San Juan de Letran (1-4) in their 5 p.m. bout.

Ateneo de Manila University (3-0) looks to secure its Final Four berth when it battles the skidding La Salle Green Hills (1-3) at 9:30 a.m. in the juniors division.