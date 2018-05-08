Stallion cripples Davao Aguilas

Stallion Laguna FC shot down Davao Aguilas FC, 3-0, in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 on Sunday at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.

Jhan Melliza struck a brace while Carlo Polli added another goal all in the second half as the Stallions returned to the win column and occupy No. 4 with six points.

The Biñan-based booters bounced back from a 1-4 loss to Kaya FC-Iloilo. They surpassed JPV Marikina FC through a superior goal difference.

Stallion Laguna had to contend with the second half ejection of former Davao Aguilas captain Jason Cordova to seize the blowout victory.

Sans star striker Phil Younghusband, Davao suffered its second straight loss though it remained at No. 3 with 11 points on a 3-2-1 win-draw-loss record.

It was the Aguilas’ second consecutive three-goal setback after a humiliating rout to defending champion and leading team Ceres Negros FC.

Following Cordova’s red card for a hard tackle on James Younghusband, Swiss forward Polli joined forces with Fitch Arboleda to fire the opening goal in the 69th minute.

Melliza sealed the huge win with breakaway strikes in the 76th and stoppage time.