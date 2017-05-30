Stallion, Ilocos seek first win in PFL

Stallion Laguna FC collides with a bounce-back win seeking JPV Marikina FC even as Ilocos United FC hunts for its first victory against Kaya FC-Makati today in the Philippines Football League (PFL).

The Stallion Laguna-JPV Marikina clash kicks off at 4 p.m. at the Biñan Football Stadium while the Ilocos United-Kaya Makati faceoff is set at 7 p.m. at the President Elpidio Quirino Football Stadium in Vigan City.

The Laguna-based club (0-1-1 win-draw-loss) tries to repulse a resolute JPV (1-0-2) to climb to the upper half of the leaderboard while a win for the Marikina-based booters will lift them to joint second with powerhouse Global Cebu FC.

Despite losing the chance to ascend in the standings due to a suspended May 27 match versus Ilocos United, the Stallions are racing to the game off a thrilling 1-1 draw against Global in their third week scuffle.

Matthew Nierras salvaged Stallion Laguna with a shot from close range three minutes into added time.

JPV, on other hand, is raring to regain its winning form after conceding a 64th minute header to James Younghusband of FC Meralco Manila, as it absorbed a 0-1 loss to the league-leading Sparks last May 20.

Meanwhile, Ilocos United FC (0-1-1) shoots for its breakthrough win as well against a dangerous Kaya Makati (1-1-1).

The newcomers from Vigan proved to be a tough nut to crack in their last outing as it led top gun Meralco Manila early in their second week tussle only to fall to a 1-2 defeat.

Kaya is out to avenge their first loss as Noel Marcaida’s men were reduced to ten in its first away-game that ended up on a 1-3 setback against a Sekou Sylla-powered Global last week.