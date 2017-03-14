Stallion Invitational Cup fires off today

The Stallion Invitational Cup, featuring local professional football clubs, fires off with a double-header at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna today.

The tournament, the first major domestic football event this year, will be headlined by the country’s top squads, which will suit up in the Philippines Football League (PFL) later this year.

Six clubs are entered in the competition, five of which are PFL-bound teams and one from the United States.

Local teams Global Cebu FC, Loyola Meralco Sparks FC, Kaya FC-Makati, Davao Aguilas FC and Stallion Laguna FC are the local squads while Deft Touch FC is the visiting team.

Host club Stallion Laguna FC opens the hostilities against Davao Aguilas FC in the curtain raiser at 1 p.m.

Formerly from Iloilo, the Stallions are keen on introducing themselves as the only professional club based in the Southern Luzon region that promotes the sport in their new home province.

Stallion Laguna is expected to bank on the services of veteran striker Ruben Doctora Jr. and Azkals pool member Fitch Arboleda together with the new recruits.

On the other hand, the Aguilas, who will represent Mindanao in the newly formed national league, will test their young roster against the Stallions.

Meanwhile, Loyola Meralco Sparks FC, now based in Taguig City, battles Deft Touch FC in the second game at 3:30 p.m.