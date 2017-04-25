Stallion Laguna braces for tough battle in PFL

Stallion Laguna FC braces for a tough competition in the inaugural Philippines Football League (PFL) that opens May 6.

The Stallions, who will make their debut in the second game against FC Meralco Manila, have high hopes of getting a breakthrough performance in the tournament.

“To be the champions is our goal. Stallion will always go for the championship. It’s always our goal,” team coowner and head coach Ernest Nierras told The Manila Times.

But he admitted it won’t be easy as the other teams are also bent on capturing the inaugural PFL title.

“They all want to win. None of these teams here want to be second place. Everybody has the ambition to win this. If not, they will not be joining,” Nierras added.

Nierras said high-caliber clubs Ceres Negros FC and Global FC are still the teams to beat this season especially with their strong performance in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup.

“Whoever wins the championship or progresses to the continental stage, we will wish them luck. But for now, Global and Ceres are the teams to beat. They set the standard already on how the teams need to perform in the international stage,” he said.

So far, the training is running smoothly for the Stallions according to Nierras.

“Well, honestly, we were happy with the things are currently going. It started unlike the way we wanted to. I remember at the end of last season, I made an announcement that I want to keep the same players but life is life. Things do not happen like the way you plan,” he stated.

The Stallions won the Invitational Cup that they hosted at the Biñan Football Stadium after beating FC Meralco Manila, 2-0, last March.

“My players are winners. They always want to win. Once we step on the pitch and once we wear that jersey, it means that we are ready to play,” Nierras concluded.

JAELLE NEVIN REYES