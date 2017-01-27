Stallion Laguna FC gears up for PFL

Local team Stallion Laguna FC is all set for their maiden voyage in the Philippines Football League (PFL) that will kick-off in March.

The 2013 United Football League champion recently announced that they would be adopting Biñan, Laguna, as its home turf.

The team was previously based in Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo until it decided to transfer to Southern Luzon.

“We don’t want to be one of those teams in the PFL. We want to be the team in the national league. But it is not going to be easy by any stretch of our imagination,” Stallion head coach Ernest Nierras said in a news conference on Thursday.

Nierras said that they aim to keep their winning tradition while improving their free-flowing game style.

“You know Stallion will always go for the championship, that is how we are structured and that is how we are. It’s a new league and obviously, everybody is going to go for it,” he said.

The Stallions recently released their long-time defender Simone Rota to rival club Ceres Negros FC for a yet-to-be determined player.

Nierras also confirmed that former San Beda College star and national team pool member Ashley Flores has completed his transfer to Loyola Meralco Sparks FC.

Stallions has kept the services of veterans Ruben Doctora and Bervic Italia together with young guns Fitch Arboleda, Matthew Nierras and Nathaniel Alquiros.

Nierras also said that they are currently revamping their line-up as part of their preparation for PFL.

“Well, in our final 25 line-up, we will have 15 players from our roster in 2016 in the United Football League and 10 of them will definitely be brand new players,” he said.

Nierras added that fresh foreign and local recruits will be added into their roster before the PFL and that they have also established a second team for their trainees.

“Out of the 10, there will be five foreigners and the others will be local players. We want to keep more than that so, we made a second team for the Stallions,” he said.

Nierras said that the chemistry of the squad is still good and that most members live near the club’s facility in Laguna.

“They all live together in Laguna. You would not be able to tell the difference between the Filipino players and the foreign players because of their chemistry,” he ended.

JAELLE NEVIN REYES