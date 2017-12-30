Stallion Laguna to hold tryouts in January

Stallion Laguna FC is set to hold tryouts as part of its preparation for the next Philippines Football League (PFL) season.

Trials will be held at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna on January 6 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

“I’m looking for local and foreign players with the right attitude, fitness and smarts to play professional football,” said Stallion Laguna head coach Ernest Nierras.

Players are required to bring their résumés as well as their own boots and uniforms.

Booters who are planning to transfer to the Biñan-based squad are required to bring release documents from their former club.

Interested foreign footballers have to show proof of legal stay in the country and a valid visa.

Players who have received offers from other teams need not attend the tryouts as well as football agents.

Stallion Laguna’s senior booters will facilitate the selection of new players. Five to eight local footballers and two to three foreign booters will be picked.

The club will announce its final roster, including the players selected from the tryouts, on January 20.

The Stallions posted 35 points on a 9-8-11 win-draw-loss record for a fifth place finish in the inaugural season of the PFL.