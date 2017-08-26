Stallion Laguna stuns Global Cebu in PFL

Stallion Laguna FC leaned on Terrence Linatoc and Jhan Melliza to pull off a 2-1 stunner over Global Cebu FC in a rare Friday fixture in the Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.

Linatoc and Melliza each struck a goal in the second half as Stallion Laguna seized its second straight win and fifth overall to solidify its hold of No. 6 with 20 points.

The Stallions also inched closer to idle clubs JPV Marikina FC and Ceres Negros FC, which are just four and five markers away respectively.

Global Cebu went on a three-game drought as it suffered its fourth defeat in 17 games and squandered a chance to overtake Kaya FC-Makati at No. 2.

The Cebuanos remained No. 3 with 29 points and an inferior goal difference compared to Kaya Makati.

A scoreless first half did not stop the Stallion’s relentless offense on its home pitch until the Biñan-based booters got rewarded in the hour mark when substitute Linatoc fired the opener off a low cross from Fitch Arboleda.

Melliza doubled the lead for the club of Ernest Nierras as the spitfire midfielder exploited a mistake by goalkeeper Patrick Deyto before slotting the ball into the net in the 86th minute.

Global tried to mount a late fightback with former Stallion player Rufo Sanchez scoring in the added time, as Yu Hoshide took a free kick just outside the penalty box.

But the Japanese midfielder launched straight to the defensive wall and the home side’s Korean defender Ko Kyung Joon came up with a clearance to secure the huge victory.