Stallion to launch Football Cup in Laguna

Stallion Laguna FC will launch the 1st Football Cup at the Binan Football Stadium in Laguna on January 21.

The event, which will be made in collaboration with the local government of the City of Binan, will be the first tournament that will he hosted by the club in their newly adopted province.

According to Stallion co-owner and head coach Ernest Nierras, they are expecting around 50 clubs from all over the area and nearby provinces to join the competition.

He added that the event is part of their club’s mission to promote the development of football in the Binan area.

“We would like to work with the community as well as the under privileged kids in the area. We will soon have a football program for public school kids as well as a feeding program for the kids who participate in that program,” he told The Manila Times in an interview.

Consequently, after making Iloilo their home province in the previous years, Stallion FC has announced that they will be adopting Laguna as their new home in the upcoming national league.

“We have been training at binan since last year, and our academy is based there also,” Nierras said.

He explained that since moving to Laguna, they have been intensifying their drive to enhance awareness of the locals with the sport.

Nierras mentioned that aside from the first tournament that they will he hosting, they will also hold several more events in the future.

“We will also be doing a road show soon. We are also planning additional tournaments in the future. We are working on the Stallion International Cup as a preseason tournament,” he concluded.

