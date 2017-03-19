Stallion nips Global in Invitational Cup

Host Stallion Laguna FC dominated Global FC Cebu, 3-0, to sweep the first phase of elimination of the Stallion Invitational Cup on Saturday at the Binan Football Stadium in Laguna.

Team captain Ruben Doctora Jr. completed a brace to lead the Stallions registered their second-straight win in the tournament.

Doctora delivered the first goal in the ninth minute of the match to give the Stallions a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The home team was relentless after the break and Nathan Alquiros doubled their lead with a goal in the 55th minute.

Doctora sealed the victory with another goal in the 71st minute with a strike from deep inside the box off a beautiful pass from newly-signed teammate Jhan-Jhan Melliza.

With the win, Stallion FC topped Group A with an unbeaten record of two wins while Global FC dropped to a 1-1 (win-loss) card going into the second stage.

Meanwhile, Loyola Meralco Sparks FC-Taguig trounced Kaya FC-Makati, 5-1, through the brace of newcomer Kone Yaya in Group B.

Yaya struck his first goal in the 76th minute of the bout followed by another strike in the first minute of stoppage time to propel his club to second consecutive win in the competition.

Filipino-British forward Connor Tacagni secured the first goal of the contest with a conversion in the 40th minute to put the Sparks ahead, 1-0, going into the break.

Samuel Kouame added a strike of his own to Loyola score line in the 57th minute while ex-Stallion FC standout Ashley Flores extended Loyola lead in the 61st.

The Sparks ended the opening stage with two wins on top of Group B while Kaya had only one point with one draw and one loss.

Meanwhile, the Stallion Invitational Cup continues for its second round of games at the club’s home stadium in Laguna with a double-header match date on Monday.

Belmont-Deft Touch FC, a composite club based in the United Stated, plays Davao Aguila FC at 1 p.m. while Global Cebu meets Kaya at 3:30 p.m.

JAELLE NEVIN REYES