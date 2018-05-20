Stallions rout Voltes in PFL

Stallion Laguna FC ran roughshod over JPV Marikina FC, 4-1, to seize a winning streak in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 on Saturday at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.

The Stallions waxed hot in the second half, firing three goals en route to their second straight win.

Stallion Laguna strengthened its grip of No. 4 with nine points anchored on four wins against three losses. The club was previously stripped off three markers for a penalty last season.

Ernest Nierras and his Biñan-based booters also exacted their 1-2 loss to the Dan Padernal-mentored Marikeños two months ago.

JPV Marikina crashed to its seventh consecutive defeat as it remained at No. 5 with six points on two wins. The Voltes have been on a slump since that win against the Stallions.

Displaying early aggression, Stallion opened up the scoring in the 23rd minute when striker Jhan Melliza launched a strong shot from outside the penalty box.

Keigo Moriyasu equalized for JPV after the Japanese forward found the top-left corner of the net in the 52nd.

The Stallions regained the lead just three minutes later as Ko Kyung Joon towered over his defender to head home a corner kick.

Yannick Tuason made it a two-goal cushion in the 75th with a strike off a rebound before Abou Sy sent a low shot to close out the rout in the stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Kaya FC-Iloilo is playing its debut on its new home ground Iloilo Sports Complex against Davao Aguilas FC at press time.