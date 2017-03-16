Stamina key in Melindo’s fight vs Japanese

International Boxing Federation (IBF) interim light flyweight champion Milan Melindo is focusing on strengthening his endurance against Japanese IBF regular light flyweight champion Akira Yaegashi in their upcoming unification fight in May in Japan.

Melindo has seen the fights of the Japanese champion and observed that the 34-year-old Yaegashi becomes more durable as the fight progresses.

“He (Yaegashi) is becoming more durable and stronger as the fight goes on in the later rounds, so I’m concentrating more in developing my stamina and endurance,” Melindo, 29, told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

Melindo won the interim IBF belt last November 26 by beating Teeraphong Utaida of Thailand via unanimous decision in Cebu, City.

“I’m doing a lot of roadwork like running to enhance my endurance and my stamina. Yaegashi is a world champion that’s why I need to take this fight seriously,” Melindo (35-2 win-loss record with 12 knockouts) added.

Yaegashi (25-5 win-loss record with 13 knockouts) has defended the title twice since winning it against Mexican Javier Mendoza last December 29, 2015 also in Tokyo, Japan.

He defeated Mexican Martin Tecuapetla last May 8, via split decision in Tokyo, Japan then scored a technical knockout victory in his last bout over Thai Wittawas Basapean on December 30 also in Tokyo, Japan.