Standard closing time for night spots in Baguio proposed

BAGUIO CITY: The city council recently approved on first reading a proposed ordinance to standardize the closing time for all bars, night clubs, discos, beer gardens, karaoke or videoke bars, billiards halls, computer centers and Internet cafes to 2 a.m. Owners of these establishments have sought the extension of their business hours to cater to local and foreign tourists who flock to the city during vacations and long holidays.

They patronize these night spots but their owners are constrained to request their customers to leave because of the ordinance that mandates they operate only from 3 p.m. to 12 midnight and sell liquor only until 9 p.m. Only establishments with dancing are allowed to operate from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.