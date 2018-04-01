Standardize road signs in ph – de Lima

DETAINED Sen. Leila de Lima has pressed for an inquiry into the need to standardize national and local road signs and signals to conform with international standards and prevent vehicular accidents.

In filing Resolution 662 seeking the probe, de Lima over the weekend said the Philippines with a road length of 270,000 kilometers ratified the Vienna Convention on Road Signs and Signals in 1973.

“As a State party to the Convention, the Philippines is obligated to conform and implement the prescribed system of road signs, signals and symbols and of road markings necessary to increase road safety,” she noted.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1.2 million road traffic deaths occur globally each year.

In the Philippines alone, 28 persons die every hour from road crashes.

“It is estimated that Metro Manila suffers economic and financial losses of up to P3 billion a day due to the daily gridlock and traffic congestion that beset our road network and effective traffic signs can help guide motorists toward more efficient road use,” de Lima said.

With the Duterte administration’s push for a “golden age of infrastructure” with its “Build, Build, Build” program, it is expected that traffic congestion will get worse once the projects break ground and start construction, she added.

“As such, effective road signs are necessary to guide motorists with the expected road closures, excavations, detours and alternate routes,” de Lima said.

According to the senator, it is the responsibility of the government to promote road safety in order to reduce the loss of lives and property caused by road accidents.

She said, “Thus, there is need to study whether our existing road signs and signals contribute to the rising number of road accidents nationwide rather than their intended purpose of assisting our motorists and pedestrians.”

There is also need to explore possible legislation to properly adopt, for all national and local road signs, the prescribed system of road signs and signals on color, size, shape and height from the ground, in accordance with the Convention, de Lima added.

The Department of Public Works and Highways, then the Ministry of Public Works and Highways, issued Ministry Order 78 in 1982 adopting a Revised Philippine Road Signs Manual and updated the same in 2004 and in May 2012.

“According to the manual, for a road sign to be effective, it should meet five basic requirements: fulfill a need, command attention, convey a clear message, command respect and give adequate time for proper response,” de Lima said.

The senator raised the need “to allocate the responsibilities of both local and national government on the construction, design, installation and maintenance of the road signs and signals.”

The government must ensure that “sufficient amount of budget will be appropriated to fund the program,” said de Lima, detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame in Quezon City on drug charges.