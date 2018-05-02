Standards agency forms panel for forest products

An attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has announced the creation of a committee tasked with developing and reviewing national standards on products derived from forests.

According to the Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS), Technical Committee 78 on Forest Products will set and adopt standards for the Philippine Forest Certification System (PFCS), including on forest management and chain of custody.

The latter relies on a system that tracks the transportation of materials from the forest to the finished products.

Forest-derived products include lumber, paper, and wood fuel.

“Such a system will help [prevent]illegal logging; resolve issues regarding security of tenure; balance production and protection of forests; and, help boost the local forest industry,” BPS said in a statement on Monday.

The committee is developing a standard on chain of custody, with a draft expected within the year, it added.

“As required under existing standard development procedures, the committee will circulate the draft version for two months to concerned stakeholders to solicit comments.”

The panel will consolidate the comments, and recommend a draft standard to the agency for Philippine National Standards approval.

The committee is made up of representatives from the academe, trade and industry, consumer groups, professional associations, research and testing institutions, and government agencies.