Standards of propriety are needed in the digital as in the real world

THE Senate inquiry into controversial blogs would not have been so frustrating, had it bothered to probe the crucial difference between blogging and journalism.

Mocha Uson, the target of much scolding by the senators, was on to something when she declared in her defense against the senators’ questioning that she is a blogger and not a journalist.

The difference between blogging and journalism has provoked serious research by academics and experts. Understanding the difference wipes away a great part of the confusion about blogging and its excesses.

In one study for Nieman Reports prepared in 2003, “Is blogging journalism?”, the Seattle Times columnist and US News and World Report technology reporter Paul Andrews wrote this revealing answer: “Most of the million or so bloggers (it’s a tough crowd to estimate) would not call themselves journalists. The majority of blogs are simply personal Web sites. The vast majority of blogging does not qualify as journalism. If journalism is the imparting of verifiable facts to a general audience through a mass medium, then most blogs fall well short of meeting the standard.”

Another expert stresses that the difference between the two is one of process: “Bloggers tend to offer opinion and analysis that links to news stories reported by mainstream media, while professional journalists tend to gather and report facts and opinion from expert sources.

“The journalistic process typically requires finding a fact or premise, and then determining the veracity of that fact or premise by verifying it with multiple sources before reporting and attributing it. Blogging has no such requirement or expectation; all one needs is a blog, which is defined primarily by format: A Web page or site.”

In being mistaken for journalism by styling themselves as influencers, blogs are able to circulate fake news and disinformation.

Problem is total lack of civility

So that the Senate inquiry will be more productive, I urge the responsible Senate committee to direct its attention to the formulation of rules and guidelines that will free blogging and cyberspace from anarchy and free-for-all communications.

In normal life, human beings, in order to live with one another, treat each other with civility and respect. Bloggers should act in the same way toward each other.

The definition of civility by the Institute for Civility in Government in the US is fitting: “Civility is about more than just politeness, although politeness is a necessary first step. It is about disagreeing without disrespect, seeking common ground as a starting point for dialogue about differences, listening past one’s preconceptions, and teaching others to do the same.”

I think the defining feature of the pro-Duterte and anti-Duterte blogs that ignited the controversy is the total lack of civility of the two camps toward their targets of criticism, and toward each other.

The Senate should not close the book on this row without assuring the public that its money was spent on something worthwhile.

Rules and guidelines for social media usage

What kind of rules and guidelines do I have mind?

First, I believe that the executive department and government communications should frame a set of social media guidelines for civil servants and government consultants, so that there will be ethical and proper use of social media in the civil service. They should not treat social media opportunistically as a convenient vehicle for propaganda.

There would be less alarm and indignation about the use of public office and public funds for blogging, if the public knows that people in government operate under rules when they blog.

It is absurd and irresponsible to presume that civil servants and government consultants can blog as they please, without any restraints and any rules, including injuring the good name of public officials and other citizens.

It is equally irresponsible to presume that anonymous bloggers can malign or defame fellow citizens at will and with impunity. In normal life, defamation and slander are prohibited and actionable under our laws. The Internet did not repeal the Penal Code.

How the English do it

To comprehend what is possible, the Senate should consider what the English have done to establish propriety and ethics in the use of social and digital media by members of their civil service.

In October 2014, the minister for the UK Civil Service, issued guidance for civil servants in the use of social and digital media.

The minister introduced the guide this way:

“Digital and social media can help the civil service reach out to the people it serves…We can promote what we do, draw on new ideas, and represent the government’s views in discussion. However, with these benefits comes greater responsibility – we are under more scrutiny than ever before. It is right that the public demands the same standards of propriety in the digital space as in the ‘real’ world.

“It’s not rocket science – we must use common sense about everything we publish on digital and social media.

“The purpose of this guidance is to encourage and enable civil servants to use social and other digital media appropriately to enhance our work. It also makes clear our responsibilities to do so in accordance with the Civil Service Code.

“As civil servants, we are all bound by the Civil Service Code. The Code sets out the core values—integrity, honesty, objectivity and impartiality—and the standards of behavior expected of us.”

Finally, the minister made this very important point: “The simple rule to remember is that the principles covering the use of social and other digital media by civil servants in both a work and personal capacity are the same as those that apply for any other activity. Social media is a public forum and the same considerations would apply as, say, to speaking in public or writing for a publication either officially or out of work.”

Things to remember in using social media

The UK guide goes on to list a number of things to remember when using social and digital media, either at work or in a personal capacity. These are:

1. Common sense: social media helps us work openly and connect with the citizens we serve – just remember to apply common sense!

2. Adhere to the Civil Service Code – apply the same standards online as are required offline, whether acting in an official or personal capacity.

3. Doubts? If in doubt, don’t post it.

4. Accuracy: check the accuracy and sensitivity of what you are posting before pressing “submit.” Remember, once something is posted online it’s very difficult to remove it.

5. Engaging with the public – As civil servants, we can play an active part in social media. However, this doesn’t mean we need to answer all the queries and questions directed at us via social media.

6. Open policy making and service delivery – Online engagement can be very helpful when developing policy. Social media can be used to engage with our service users or others whose needs we want to understand better or whose behavior we may want to change. Often listening is as valuable as engaging.

PH ethics code for civil service

I did some research on the Philippine civil service, and I was startled to discover that there is actually a “Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees” (Republic Act 6713), which was passed in 1989. Reading through the wordy implementing rules for the code, it is not surprising that most civil servants do not know that they are supposed to observe proper conduct and ethical standards in the civil service.

Legislators probably have not heard of the code either.

With no rules on social media, how will the senators go about exacting retribution from the bloggers who allegedly wronged them?

