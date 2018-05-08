Standhardinger debuts for BEERMEN tonight

Unbeaten Rain or Shine shoots for its fourth consecutive victory when it battles Columbian Dyip while top overall pick rookie Christian Standhardinger will make his Philippine Basketball Association debut with reigning champion San Miguel Beer tonight in the Commissioner’s Cup Season 43 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Sharing the top spot with TNT KaTropa that is carrying a similar 3-0 win-loss record, the Elasto Painters will try to snatch the solo lead in their 4:30 p.m. encounter with the Dyip. The Beermen vs Meralco match follows at 7 p.m.

“Coach Ricky (Dandan) was able to transform his team to a run and gun type. They lead the league in turnover by points so we have to limit our turnovers and our transition defense will play a big role if we want to limit their scorers,” said Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia.

Rain or Shine previously beat Alaska (109-103), Barangay Ginebra San Miguel (108-89) and Northern Luzon Expressway (98-97).

Ricky Dandan’s crew, with a 2-2 win-loss record, is bent on regaining its winning ways.

Columbian Dyip’s new import John Bailey Fields 3rd debuted with 39 points on top of his 16 rebounds in his team’s loss to Alaska last week.

“Big game for us. We are going all out to bounce back,” said Dandan.

Meanwhile, SMB will parade the towering Standhardinger against Meralco. Another import, in the person of Troy Gillenwater, will increase the Beermen’s firepower.

Standhardinger was supposedly the top pick by Kia (now Columbian Dyip) during the 2017 rookie draft but was traded to San Miguel Beer for Rashawn McCarthy, Ronald Tubid and Jay-R Reyes.

He didn’t play in the last Philippine Cup because of his commitment to the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions in the Asean Basketball League this year.

The Bolts, at 2-1 win-loss record, are coming from a 106-90 victory over NLEX.