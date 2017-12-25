Standhardinger leads Heritage Import MVP race

Christian Standhardinger is one of the frontrunners in the race to the Heritage Import Most Valuable Player award of the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8.

Standhardinger had an impressive average of 23.5 points (eighth-best in the league), 11.2 rebounds (ninth), three assists, 2.7 steals (third) and 0.8 block in seven games for the defending champion Hong Kong Eastern Sports Club.

The naturalized Gilas Pilipinas stalwart also received the Heritage Import Player of the Week citation twice with five weeks into the season.

In a tight contest with the Fil-German big man for the individual plum is teammate Tyler Lamb.

The Thai-American wingman posted an average of 25.1 points (third), 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals (fourth).

Standhardinger and Lamb played a major part in Hong Kong’s fiery start to the season, winning all its seven games this year.

Trailing behind the two are Moses Morgan and David Arnold of Saigon Heat, Filipino guard Paul Zamar of Mono Vampire Basketball Club and Freddie Goldstein of CLS Knights.

The Thai-American forward Morgan registered 16.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals while the Vietnamese-American guard Arnold chalked 17.3 markers to go with seven boards and 1.6 dimes in three games for Saigon.

Zamar, a former University of the East standout, posted 15.5 points on top of 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and a steal in seven outings for the Thai squad.

Thai-American Goldstein had 15.6 points, 2.8 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in five games for the Indonesia-based CLS.

The regional league resumes on January 3 with Alab Pilipinas hosting Westports Malaysia Dragons at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.