Standhardinger vows to bounce back after quiet debut

Rookie top overall pick Christian Standhardinger is raring to bounce when defending champion San Miguel Beer takes on Rain or Shine in their next game in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup.

“Of course I’m looking forward to get a victory and get us in the right track again,” the towering 6’7 Filipino-German told reporters after scoring only four points, five rebounds, two steals, two assists and five fouls in 19 minutes of action in an 83-95 loss to Meralco.

His PBA debut was a far cry to his 22.5 points and 11.7 rebounds average for the 2017 champion Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions in the ASEAN Basketball League last season. But Standhardinger said there is a difference in his role in San Miguel Beer and Hong Kong team.

“That’s what I’ve told the guys I’m going to do. I’m not going to go out here like in the ABL where like I’m the main scorer of the team and try to aggressively get my points,” he said. “I shot five shots, I think, and I’m just trying to facilitate, get the guys open, put the guys in a right situation.”

“Unfortunately that didn’t work out today.”

Standhardinger, who also played for Gilas Pilipinas last year, added that he is not bothered by the physicality of play in the PBA.

“I don’t think it’s that physical, to be honest with you. I think the ABL (ASEAN Basketball League) was more physical. I was surprised. Actually it’s not more on the same level. I just need to adjust to the way the games are called here,” Standhardinger added.

And San Miguel Beer head coach Leo Austria is not worried to Standhardinger’s unexpected sub par performance since he believes that the rookie is still adjusting.

“He (Standhardinger) is trying to figure out what is good for the team, what kind of help he’s trying to provide but definitely you see what is his worth. He is still in the period of adjustment,” said Austria. “He is also a big help to our team as you see his energy. He’s just trying to adjust.”

The Beermen battle the Elasto Painters on Sunday in Antipolo.