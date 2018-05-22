Standoff in Intramuros as informal settlers barricade homes to stop govt demolition

INFORMAL settlers in a village in Intramuros, Manila barricaded their street to fend off a demolition team that was acting on orders of the city’s Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 7 to dismantle their homes.

In a writ of demolition that was issued in December 2017, the court said that the owners of the estimated 300 houses that were built on private property along Legaspi Street in Barangay 654 must pay P5,000 per month starting in July 2008 as “reasonable compensation”.

The residents, however, claimed that they did not know of such a directive and asked to be presented with relocation plans before agreeing to leave their homes.

The residents used their pedicabs and a basketball post to block the demolition as they prepared for battle with their faces covered in cloths and glass bottles in their hands. On the basketball post hung a tarpaulin, which read, “No Demolition without Relocation in the Duterte Administration.”

But as they waited, some of the informal settlers proceeded to pack their possessions.

Meanwhile, a leader from among the informal settlers negotiated with Manila RTC Branch 7 Sheriff Manuelito Viloria to give the residents time to pack their belongings and be allowed to demolish their own homes so that they could salvage pieces of wood and other materials they may still use in rebuilding in a new location.

The unidentified resident toured Viloria to show him that the residents were getting ready to leave. “Aalis kami as long as hindi kami papasukin nang marahas; kasi kapag ganoon, lalaban kami. Natatakot din kami kasi baka magka-nakawan,” the leader said.

(We will go for as long as we won’t be attacked because if that happens, we will fight. We are trying to prevent looting.)

Viloria said the original deadline he gave the residents to finish packing was 10:30 a.m. or the team would be forced to demolish their homes.

As of posting time, no demolition has taken place so the standoff continues. KIM MALAIT

